3 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer says in connection with Hospira acquisition, expects to incur costs of about $1 bln for up to 3-yr period post-acquisition
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer says in connection with Hospira acquisition, expects to incur costs of about $1 bln for up to 3-yr period post-acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer says in connection with Hospira acquisition, expects to incur costs of about $1 billion for up to three-year period post-acquisition-sec filing

* Pfizer says in early 2017, initiated new enterprise-wide cost reduction/productivity initiatives, which expect to complete by end of 2019

* Pfizer says 2017 cost reduction/productivity initiatives includes optimization of manufacturing plant network to support IH and EH products and pipelines

* Pfizer says during 2017-2019, expects to incur costs of about $750 million related to cost reduction initiatives Source text (bit.ly/2qxeUDQ) Further company coverage:

