BRIEF-Extreme Networks acquisition of Avaya Networking expected to close on July 14th
July 11 Procter & Gamble Co
* P&G - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on common stock and on series A and series B ESOP convertible class A preferred stock
* Twitter Inc says Ned Segal will be entitled to receive a sign-on bonus of $300,000