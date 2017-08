May 19 (Reuters) - PG NIKAS SA:

* SAYS FULL INCORPORATION OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY PAYMENT OF MEASURES WITH PREFERRED RIGHT ABOVE THE OLD SHARES

* CAPITAL INCREASE WAS OVERWHELMED BY PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS HOLDERS AND PRE-SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS BY 1,08326 TIMES TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 25.2 MILLION

