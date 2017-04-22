FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco
#Market News
April 22, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization

* Restored power to all 88,000 customers impacted by a major power outage in San Francisco today.

* Outage was caused by equipment failure at Larkin substation

* Substation responsible for today's outage is undergoing already planned extensive upgrades over next year

* Will conduct a thorough investigation to determine factors that led to equipment failure and subsequent power outage

* Initial information suggests a circuit breaker failed, igniting insulation, causing fire at substation

* Equipment failure led to a brief fire at substation located at Larkin and Eddy streets

* There were no injuries to public or PG&E employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

