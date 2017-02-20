BRIEF-Pgg Wrightson says remains on track to deliver FY operating ebitda in $62 mln to $68 mln range

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pgg Wrightson Ltd

* Half-Year it remains on track to deliver its full-year result in line with earlier guidance

* For six-months ended 31 december 2016, pgw achieved operating ebtida of $26.0 million, down $5.0 million

* Interim dividend of 1.75 cents per share

* "Remain on track to deliver a full year operating ebitda in $62 million to $68 million range"

* Expect trading conditions will improve for us for remainder of this financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: