BRIEF-PGT Innovations amends credit agreement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc

* PGT Innovations - on february 17, executed a first amendment to credit agreement dated as of february 16, 2016 - sec filing

* PGT innovations - first amendment decreases applicable interest rate margins for initial term loans from 4.75% to 3.75%, in case of base rate loans

* PGT innovations - first amendment decreases applicable interest rate margins for initial term loans from 5.75% to 4.75%, in case of eurodollar loans