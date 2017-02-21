BRIEF-PGT Innovations Q4 sales $110 mln vs. I/B/E/S view $110.3 mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc

* PGTI reports 2016 fiscal year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 7 to 9 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $490 million to $500 million

* Q4 sales $110 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.3 million

* PGT Innovations Inc sees FY 2017 consolidated EBITDA of between $83 and $87 million

* FY2017 revenue view $502.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S