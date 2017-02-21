FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-PGT Innovations Q4 sales $110 mln vs. I/B/E/S view $110.3 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-PGT Innovations Q4 sales $110 mln vs. I/B/E/S view $110.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - PGT Innovations Inc

* PGTI reports 2016 fiscal year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 7 to 9 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $490 million to $500 million

* Q4 sales $110 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.3 million

* PGT Innovations Inc sees FY 2017 consolidated EBITDA of between $83 and $87 million

* FY2017 revenue view $502.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.