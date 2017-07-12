BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery sees Q2 total revenue to be $16.9 mln to $17.1 mln
* Apollo Endosurgery Inc reports preliminary unaudited financial estimates for the second quarter of 2017
July 12 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 96.5 percent y/y to 34 million yuan ($5.01 million)
* Says it issued the first tranche of short-term financing notes for 2017 worth 500 million yuan