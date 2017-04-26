FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmaceutical Product Development, Carlyle Group, and others enter into agreements to recapitalize company
April 26, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pharmaceutical Product Development, Carlyle Group, and others enter into agreements to recapitalize company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp-

* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners, affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into agreements to recapitalize co

* Pharmaceutical Product Development says transaction values co at more than $9 billion

* Pharmaceutical Product Development- gic, singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and abu dhabi investment authority to acquire minority ownership positions

* Pharmaceutical Product Development says co expects to raise approximately $550 million through the issuance of new senior unsecured holdco notes Source text: (bit.ly/2oxSH7M) Further company coverage:

