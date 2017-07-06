BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 PharmaEngine Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/auwp4W
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017