BRIEF-Jiuzhitang to invest 300 mln yuan to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($44.24 million) to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 billion yuan
June 30 Pharmally International Holding Co Ltd :
* Says co revised new shares issuance plan
* In the new plan, co will issue 3 million new shares and to raise T$960 million in total
* Proceeds will be used for investment in Indonesia-based project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MJbwt9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary received government subsidy worth 110 million yuan