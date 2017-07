July 31 (Reuters) - PHARMASIMPLE SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Confirms Strong Revenue Growth for Fy

* CONFIRMS INTENTION TO TRANSFER SHARES TO EURONEXT GROWTH IN H2 Source text: bit.ly/2weueDQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)