Feb 24 Pharmerica Corp

* Pharmerica reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 revenue $534.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $525.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.95

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pharmerica corp - in diversified pharmacy businesses, we expect that annualized revenues in second half of 2017 will be greater than one billion dollars

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)