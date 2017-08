April 26 (Reuters) - Pharnext SAS:

* FY operating revenue EUR 4.4 million ($4.78 million) versus EUR 2.6 million year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents at end of 2016 were EUR 16.7 million versus EUR 3.1 million year earlier

* FY operating loss EUR 13.4 million versus loss of EUR 8.6 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)