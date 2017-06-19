June 19 PHASE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING PHI AB

* ‍FULL YEAR NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 4 127 (3 706) TSEK​

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF ORDERS RECEIVED AFTER PERIOD AMOUNTED TO 748 TSEK​

* ‍Q4 GROSS MARGIN WAS 62 %, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 80 % OF END CUSTOMER NET SALES​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016/17​

* Q4 ‍NET SALES 1 221 (1 212) TSEK​

* ‍Q4 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE DEPRECIATION (EBITDA) -2 129 (-1 997) TSEK​