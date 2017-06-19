BRIEF-Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba to support planned commercialization in Israel
* Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride) to support planned commercialization in Israel
June 19 PHASE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING PHI AB
* FULL YEAR NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 4 127 (3 706) TSEK
* TOTAL VALUE OF ORDERS RECEIVED AFTER PERIOD AMOUNTED TO 748 TSEK
* Q4 GROSS MARGIN WAS 62 %, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 80 % OF END CUSTOMER NET SALES
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016/17
* Q4 NET SALES 1 221 (1 212) TSEK
* Q4 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE DEPRECIATION (EBITDA) -2 129 (-1 997) TSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride) to support planned commercialization in Israel
* Pfizer receives expanded Health Canada approval for ibrance in hr+, her2- metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: