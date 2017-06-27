BRIEF-Merck says in tweet company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
June 27 PHEMI:
* PHEMI - has raised a $10 million venture financing Source text for Eikon:
* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.