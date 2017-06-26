Nestle, Italian bank deal prop up European shares
* Oil bounce also supports market (Adds details, updates prices)
June 26 Phenix Optical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell its 1.97 percent stake in Bank of Shangrao
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u5Wqba
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Oil bounce also supports market (Adds details, updates prices)
* Nestle has underperformed potential - analysts (Repeats to add link to graphic. Adds share prices, analyst comments, bullet points)