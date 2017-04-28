FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-PHH Corp announces agreement with EJF Capital
April 28, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PHH Corp announces agreement with EJF Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - PHH Corp-

* PHH Corporation announces agreement with EJF Capital

* PHH Corp says to nominate James Neuhauser and Kevin Stein for election as directors at 2017 annual meeting

* PHH Corp - Thomas P. Gibbons and Deborah M. Reif will not stand for re-election at 2017 annual meeting

* PHH Corp says ejf and its affiliates beneficially own an aggregate of approximately 9.9% of company's common stock

* PHH Corp says pursuant to agreement, ejf has agreed to certain customary standstill, voting and other provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

