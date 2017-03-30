FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-PHH Corp appoints Michael Bogansky as CFO
March 30, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-PHH Corp appoints Michael Bogansky as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Phh Corp

* PHH Corporation announces leadership transition

* Says Robert Crowl appointed COO

* Says Michael Bogansky appointed CFO

* PHH Corp - Crowl to become president and CEO on June 28, 2017, succeeding glen messina

* PHH Corp - management changes are expected to result in at least $5 million in savings on an annualized basis

* PHH Corp - $5 million in savings on annualized basis consistent with previously announced plan to reduce total shared services expenses to about $75 million in H2'18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

