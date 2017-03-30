BRIEF-PHH Corp appoints Michael Bogansky as CFO

March 30 (Reuters) - Phh Corp

* PHH Corporation announces leadership transition

* Says Robert Crowl appointed COO

* Says Michael Bogansky appointed CFO

* PHH Corp - Crowl to become president and CEO on June 28, 2017, succeeding glen messina

* PHH Corp - management changes are expected to result in at least $5 million in savings on an annualized basis

* PHH Corp - $5 million in savings on annualized basis consistent with previously announced plan to reduce total shared services expenses to about $75 million in H2'18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: