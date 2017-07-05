MOVES-Morningstar names Jason Dubinsky CFO
July 5 Investment research firm Morningstar Inc named Jason Dubinsky chief financial officer, effective July 24.
July 5 Phibro Animal Health Corp:
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Zydus Cadila announce their intention to license Phibro's poultry vaccine technologies
* Phibro Animal Health - to enter into long-term arrangement to license Phibro's poultry vaccine technologies to new vaccine manufacturing facility to be built by Zydus Cadila
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing