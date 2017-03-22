BRIEF-Philip Morris announces EUR300 mln investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Greece

March 22 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* Philip Morris International announces EUR300 million investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Greece

* Philip Morris International Inc - plant will have an annual capacity of around 20 billion tobacco sticks.

* Philip Morris International Inc - construction on site will commence immediately, with production scheduled to begin in January 2018.

* Philip Morris International Inc - 400 new jobs to be created from the investment

* Philip Morris International Inc - smoke-free product Iqos is expected to be available in key cities in over 30 markets in 2017