BRIEF-Philip Morris expects FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 forecast reflects net revenue, excluding excise taxes, growth in excess of co's current currency-neutral annual growth target range of 4% to 6%