6 months ago
BRIEF-Philip Morris expects FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95
February 22, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Philip Morris expects FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95

* Philip morris international inc says its 2017 full-year reported diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.80 to $4.95

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 forecast reflects net revenue, excluding excise taxes, growth in excess of co's current currency-neutral annual growth target range of 4% to 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

