3 hours ago
BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $1.14​
July 20, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $1.14​

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍reported diluted earnings per share of $1.14​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly reported net revenues of $19.3 billion, up by 1.5%

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.14​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly net revenues, excluding excise taxes, of $6.9 billion, up by 4.0%

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍cigarette shipment volume of 193.5 billion units, down by 7.5%​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume of 199.9 billion, down by 5.0%​

* Philip Morris International Inc - ‍PMI revises, for currency only, its 2017 full-year reported diluted earnings per share to a range of $4.78 to $4.93​

* Philip Morris International - 2017 forecast anticipates net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, of over 7%, excluding currency and acquisitions

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $7.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

