BRIEF-Philip Morris says FDA begins review of MRTP application for EHTP

May 25 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) begins scientific review of Philip Morris International’s modified risk tobacco product application for its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP)

* FDA has established a one-year timetable for reviewing MRTP applications

* FDA announced it will publish notice in federal register establishing formal docket for public comments on application at later date