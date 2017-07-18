FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 minutes ago
BRIEF-Philip Renaud says Renaud, entity over which he exercises control now own about 30.56 pct of shares of Kane Biotech
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 12 minutes ago

BRIEF-Philip Renaud says Renaud, entity over which he exercises control now own about 30.56 pct of shares of Kane Biotech

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Philip Renaud:

* Says acquired 12.5 million units of Kane Biotech in connection with corporation's previously announced non-brokered private placement

* Philip Renaud is chairman and a director of Kane Biotech Inc

* Renaud and entity over which Renaud exercises control now own about 30.56 percent of current issued and outstanding shares of Kane Biotech

* Renaud, entity over which he exercises control have no current intention to acquire ownership/control over additional securities of Kane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.