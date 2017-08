April 7 (Reuters) - Philippine Business Bank Inc A Savings Bank:

* Reported net income growth of 33.2 pct to 668.6 million pesos in 2016 against the 502.1 million pesos net income in 2015

* FY net interest income after impairment losses 2.32 billion pesos versus 2.21 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: