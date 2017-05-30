FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Philippine Metals to sell unit Compania Minera Coronado S.A. De C.V.
May 30, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Philippine Metals to sell unit Compania Minera Coronado S.A. De C.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Philippine Metals Inc

* Philippine Metals announces corporate update

* Philippine Metals Inc - continues to work towards a resolution of outstanding legal and other issues facing its various properties in Philippines

* Philippine Metals Inc - announces planned sale of all of issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Compania Minera Coronado S.A. De C.V.

* Philippine Metals - has entered into an agreement to settle $152,500 of outstanding debt obligations owed to certain members of management, board

* Philippine Metals Inc - will be proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

