Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 Philippine Savings Bank
* "PSBANK reports p2.45 billion in net income for 2016"
* fy core income, composed of net interest margin and fees and commissions, rose by 11.6% to 10.80 billion pesos
* for fy, PSBANK was able to keep its net non‐performing loans ratio in check at 1.1% with npl coverage at 88.6%.
* year ago, fy net income 2.35 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)