Feb 24 Philippine Savings Bank

* "PSBANK reports p2.45 billion in net income for 2016"

* fy core income, composed of net interest margin and fees and commissions, rose by 11.6% to 10.80 billion pesos

* for fy, PSBANK was able to keep its net non‐performing loans ratio in check at 1.1% with npl coverage at 88.6%.

* year ago, fy net income 2.35 billion pesos