Fire hits Kuwait's Avenues Mall construction site -KUNA
DUBAI, July 6 A fire has broken out at Kuwait's The Avenues Mall where construction work is being done to expand the shopping complex, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.
July 6 Philippine Stock Exchange Inc :
* Signed a share purchase agreement whereby co to purchase and seller to sell 500,000 common shares in PDS Holdings Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank's talks with FWD fail due to disagreement over valuations