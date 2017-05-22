EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 22 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:
* PHILIPS TO EXPAND ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF US-BASED RESPIRTECH
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RESPIRATORY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (RESPIRTECH)
* FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN COMING MONTHS, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings