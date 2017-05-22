May 22 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS TO EXPAND ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF US-BASED RESPIRTECH

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RESPIRATORY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (RESPIRTECH)

* FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN COMING MONTHS, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)