4 months ago
BRIEF-Philips Q1 net income jumps to 259 million euros
April 24, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Philips Q1 net income jumps to 259 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* Q1 net income amounted to EUR 259 million, compared to EUR 37 million in q1 2016

* Q1 income from operations (EBIT) amounted to EUR 348 million, compared to EUR 199 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 EBITA improved to EUR 437 million, or 7.6% of sales, compared to EUR 290 million, or 5.3% of sales, in Q1 2016

* Q1 adjusted EBITA improved to EUR 442 million, or 7.7% of sales, compared to EUR 374 million, or 6.8% of sales, in Q1 2016

* Q1 operating cash flow totaled EUR 343 million, compared to EUR 10 million in q1 2016

* Q1 free cash flow of EUR 295 million, compared to an outflow of EUR 177 million in Q1 2016

* Says outlook for 2017 remains unchanged: further operational improvements and comparable sales growth in year to be back-end loaded are expected Source text: philips.to/2pbHysC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

