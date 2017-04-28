BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.60

April 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp:

* Phillips 66 Partners reports first-quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp- increased quarterly distribution by 5 percent to $0.586 per common unit

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $ 234 million versus. $228 million in Q4

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $224.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp- stack project is expected to increase capacity by 150,000 BPD, with completion anticipated by end of 2017