4 months ago
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Q1 earnings per share $1.02
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Q1 earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66:

* Phillips 66 reports first-quarter earnings of $535 million or $1.02 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Phillips 66 - midstream's first-quarter earnings were $77 million, compared with a loss of $1 million in Q4 of 2016

* Phillips 66 - company continues to expand its beaumont terminal, which now has 9 million barrels of crude and product storage capacity

* Phillips 66 - additional 1.2 million barrels of product storage is planned to be in service by mid-2017 at beaumont terminal

* Phillips 66 - refining's adjusted loss was $2 million in Q1 versus adjusted loss of $95 million in Q4

* Phillips 66 - qtrly chemicals adjusted earnings $201 million versus $124 million in Q4

* Phillips 66 Q1 total revenue and other income $23,712 million versus $17,760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

