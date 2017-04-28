FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Phillips 66 sees Q2 refining crude utilization at mid-90 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 sees Q2 refining crude utilization at mid-90 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66:

* Sees Q2 refining crude utilization at mid-90 pct

* Sees Q2 global olefins & polyolefins utilization at mid-90 pct

* RINs were still a reduction to realized margin in quarter - conf call

* Phillips 66 says reduction to realized margin in quarter due to rins was lesser quarter over quarter - conf call

* Phillips 66 CEO says "we've felt like 2017 is going to look like 2016, particularly in front half of the year" - conf call

* Phillips 66 says see an opportunity for some margin improvement in the back half of 2017 - conf call

* Phillips 66 says through the first quarter and into early april, gas demand looks flattish to us at best - conf call

* Phillips 66 says seeing "good global demand" in the petrochemicals business - conf call

* Phillips 66 says in near term and certainly in 2017, see less refining capacity coming on globally than past few years - conf call

* Phillips 66 says can "certainly afford" $1 billion of sustaining capital, $1.3 billion dividend in 2017 - conf call

* Phillips 66 says sees $1 billion to $2 billion share repurchase program in 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.