BRIEF-Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I signs deal with Phillips Edison Limited Partnership

May 19 (Reuters) - Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc
* Phillips edison grocery center reit i to acquire real estate assets and asset management business from phillips edison limited partnership
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - deal for approximately $1 billion
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - transaction expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Phillips edison grocery center reit - pelp to get about 45.2 million operating partnership units in peco i's operating partnership
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - pelp to also get about $50 million cash for pelp's interests in 76 shopping centers, third party asset management business
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - outstanding debt of about$501 million is expected to be refinanced or assumed by peco i at closing under deal terms
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - management to receive no cash consideration in deal, to be subject to traditional, customary lockup provisions
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - cash portion of consideration will be used to retire certain minority interests in pelp
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - on pro forma basis, following deal closing , peco i shareholders are expected to own about 80.2 percent
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - deal was approved by independent special committee of peco i's board of directors
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - on pro forma basis, following deal closing, former pelp shareholders expected to own about 19.8% of combined co
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - peco i will not pay any internalization fees in connection with transaction
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc share repurchase program is suspended for month of june and is also expected to resume in july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: