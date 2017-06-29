BRIEF-Elite Advanced Laser to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 18
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 18
June 29 Phoenitron Holdings Ltd
* Entered into a letter of intent with several independent third parties
* Company intended to acquire aggregate entire share capital of target company
* Target company is a limited company incorporated in Tumushuke, PRC
* Says loan will not bear interest, but will be linked to increases in Israeli Consumer Price Index