BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
May 5 Phoenitron Holdings Ltd
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million
* Expected result due to improvement of overseas sim card segment result year-on-year basis by about HKD0.7 million
* Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership
May 22 Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics Co Ltd :