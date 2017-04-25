BRIEF-Phoenix Group Holdings announces offer to purchase senior debt and tier 3 tap issue

April 25 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings:

* Announces offer to purchase sterling senior debt and expected tier 3 tap issue

* Inviting eligible holders of its 300 mln stg 5.75 pct bonds due 2021 to tender their bonds for purchase by company for cash

* Continues to look for opportunities to further diversify away from senior debt

* Says move will improve capital position of company, if company were to be included in solvency ii group regulatory capital calculation

* Offer is made on terms and subject to conditions contained in tender offer memorandum dated 25 April 2017

* Says final determination of purchase price will be made, at or around 11:00 a.m. (london time) on business day following expiration deadline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)