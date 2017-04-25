FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q1 gross sales up at 161.2 mln euros
April 25, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q1 gross sales up at 161.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG:

* Says consolidated gross sales increased from 559.8 million euros to 583.2 million euros in FY ($633.71 million)(+4.2%)

* Says operating result (EBIT) increased from 15.0 million euros previous year to 34.5 million euros in 2016

* Unchanged dividend of 15 Swiss francs per share

* Says raise hope of an increased willingness to invest, at least in short term

* Sees 36-40 million euros as our target range for EBIT in 2017.

* Phoenix Mecano group's gross sales in Q1 of 2017 increased by 9.8% year-on-year to 161.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

