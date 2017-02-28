Feb 28 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp -

* Signed contracts in connection with implementation of company’s phase 2 manufacturing plant in clark freeport zone (cfz), pampanga

* Co also signed contract with Welcron Hantec Co., Ltd.

* Shall pay $1.7 million for contracts in connection with company’s phase 2 manufacturing plant in Clark Freeport Zone

* Contract for pspc phase 2 expansion project with welcron hantec for $17.6 million

* Pspc signed a purchase agreement with Welcron Hantec, the contract cost is usd 3.1 million

* Purchase agreement for supply of water demineralization and waste water treatment systems for the phase 2 production facility