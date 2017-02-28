Feb 28 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp
* Signed contracts in connection with implementation of
company’s phase 2 manufacturing plant in clark freeport zone
(cfz), pampanga
* Co also signed contract with Welcron Hantec Co., Ltd.
* Shall pay $1.7 million for contracts in connection with
company’s phase 2 manufacturing plant in Clark Freeport Zone
* Contract for pspc phase 2 expansion project with welcron
hantec for $17.6 million
* Pspc signed a purchase agreement with Welcron Hantec, the
contract cost is usd 3.1 million
* Purchase agreement for supply of water demineralization
and waste water treatment systems for the phase 2 production
facility
