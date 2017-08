March 16 (Reuters) - Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp :

* Signed various purchase agreements with Welcron Hantec in connection with the implementation of co's phase 2 expansion program

* Welcron Hantec Co., Ltd shall supply to PSPC equipment with contract prices of $1,755,136, $1,590,000, and $2,496,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: