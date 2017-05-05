BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
May 5 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp
* Received payment of more than 668.60 million pesos representing payment for arrears from electric power discounts
* Shall reinvest amount into phase 2 expansion project to multiply semiconductor assembly production capacity
* Phase 2 facility shall start ramp-up of equipment by sept for target trial production runs for non-samsung customers before 2017- end
* Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership
May 22 Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics Co Ltd :