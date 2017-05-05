May 5 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp

* Received payment of more than 668.60 million pesos representing payment for arrears from electric power discounts

* Shall reinvest amount into phase 2 expansion project to multiply semiconductor assembly production capacity

* Phase 2 facility shall start ramp-up of equipment by sept for target trial production runs for non-samsung customers before 2017- end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: