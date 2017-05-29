FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2017 / 12:21 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Phosphagenics Ltd:

* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed

* May also consider settlement discussions with Mylan, which would take into account various commercial considerations and risks to Co

* Contends in arbitration that Mylan is liable to it as a consequence of matters arising out of or connected with two agreements

* If phosphagenics is to succeed on all aspects of all claims, maximum total damages assessed by phosphagenics' independent experts is about US$300.4mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

