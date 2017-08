Feb 15 (Reuters) - Photocat A/S:

* Successfully completes private placement of 11.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.3 million) to Danish investor

* Placement increases Photocat's share capital from 2,356,300 Danish crowns ($335,000) to 3,000,000 crowns

* New shareholders will own approximately 21.5 percent of shares in company after completion of this private placement Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0440 Danish crowns) ($1 = 8.9564 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)