May 29 (Reuters) - PHOTOCAT A/S

* Signs Agreement With S:T Eriks

* PARTNERSHIP WILL INITIALLY FOCUS ON ROAD PROTECTION FACILITIES, WHICH MITIGATE NOX-POLLUTION

* NEWLY ENTERED AGREEMENT ENTAILS RELEASE OF CONCRETE PRODUCTS APPLIED WITH PHOTOCAT'S NOX-REDUCING PHOTOCATALYTIC TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)