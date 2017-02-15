BRIEF-Photocure Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to NOK 0.3 million

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA:

* Q4 total revenue 38.1 million Norwegian crowns ($4.5 million) versus 34.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.3 million crowns versus loss 8.7 million crowns year ago

* Will double its salesforce and increase sales and marketing expenses accordingly towards the end of 2017

* Goal is to quadruple the revenues from us operations to a range of $15 million by 2020

* As a result of the increased activity level, the added operating expenses will contribute to an EBITDA decline for the group in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3933 Norwegian crowns)