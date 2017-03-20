FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Photon Control says press release issued earlier was without board or management approval
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Photon Control says press release issued earlier was without board or management approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Photon Control Inc

* Photon Control - press release issued earlier regarding non-binding LOI with photon control research and development ltd. Issued without board or management approval

* Photon Control Inc- "No definitive agreement has been reached, and that LOI is non-binding, and has not been formally approved by management or board"

* Says has been in negotiations to settle dispute with Photon Control Research and Development Ltd. and related parties for over six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

