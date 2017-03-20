FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Photon Control signs LOI to resolve litigation against Photon Control R&D Ltd
March 20, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Photon Control signs LOI to resolve litigation against Photon Control R&D Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Photon Control Inc

* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation

* Signs letter of intent to resolve litigation

* Proposed settlement would remove significant "uncertainty and distraction" for Photon Control and its customers

* Settlement would more than halve existing royalty rates and term of disputed agreements

* Photon Control would acquire undisputed ownership of intellectual property and internalize R&D activities

* Under terms of settlement, R&D employees will be transferred to and hired by Photon Control

* Signed LOI which lays out terms of a proposed settlement to resolve legal actions commenced by co against Photon Control R&D Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

