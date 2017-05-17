FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Photronics Q2 earnings per share $0.03
May 17, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Photronics Q2 earnings per share $0.03

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc:

* Photronics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q2 sales $108.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $127.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect q3 net income attributable to photronics shareholders to be between $0.05 and $0.12 per diluted share

* Photronics Inc - "expect high-end logic to improve, this may not occur during q3 and therefore may not impact sales until later this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

