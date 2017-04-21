FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming reports HY HEPS up 3 pct
April 21, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming reports HY HEPS up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd :

* Unaudited interim financial results for six months ended 31 january 2017

* HY headline earnings per share up 3 pct to 90.19 cents

* HY headline earnings per share in constant currency up 26 pct to 109.80 cents

* HY interim dividend per share maintained at 34.00 cents

* Group retained a strong financial position with net debt of 49.1 mln stg, representing a debt to equity ratio of only 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

